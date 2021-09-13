Home Entertainment Lana Del Rey Explains Her Choice To Leave Social Media

Lana Del Rey Explains Her Choice To Leave Social Media

Bradly Lamb
“It’s always important to be witnessed, and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you.”

There’s a void on social media that Lana Del Rey once occupied, and it came as a result of the musician’s very deliberate decision to move her life offline.


As Lana’s former followers enter their first week without her longstanding digital presence, some might be wondering why she chose to deactivate her social accounts, somewhat suddenly, over the weekend.


The Grammy nominee did offer an explanation to fans before retiring her Internet profiles — at least for now — but it’s possible you missed the announcement, since she shared it on Instagram.

Lana has faced backlash for online comments several times in the past. But, in her final video, she essentially said that “other interests” IRL are pulling her focus away from social media, and certain professional pursuits “require privacy and transparency,” which isn’t always easy to maintain alongside active Instagram and Twitter pages.

“That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.…For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer,”


“I want to say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to see me through the music,” she told viewers, adding, “It’s always important to be witnessed, and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you, that you know and who you trust.”


“For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests,” Lana said.


“Again, I’m always here making lots of records, and in the meantime, living life,” she continued. “So, thank you, and signing off.”

Lana’s next album, Blue Banisters, is expected to drop in October.

