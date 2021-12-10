Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Reflect On Their “Toxic” & “Unhappy” Past Relationship In Separate Instagram Posts

On Thursday, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr both took to Instagram to reflect on their past relationship. In Lamar’s lengthy Instagram post, he detailed the day of their breakup and spoke about being porn and drug free.

Posting a photo that read, “A post for my exes and next,” he captioned the picture by saying, A year ago yesterday I left my ex fiancé at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice.” He continued, “When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid.”

Lamar also stated she was “livid” and Parr attempted to contact him “250” times through texts and calls. Afterwards, he went on to say that they were “toxic,” and leaving did cause pain.

“Leaving broke my heart but saved my soul. The relationship was abusive. Many times I wanted to go back because-the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse. The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard,” Lamar wrote.

He went on to talk about his sobriety. “Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too.”

Seemingly referring to Parr’s upcoming book,”The Freedom of Walking Away: How to Regain Your Life Piece by Peace,” he wrote, “Stand in your truth. Do not believe everything you read.”

About an hour before Lamar’s post, Parr stated she left him a year ago, while promoting her book. “A year ago today, I officially walked away from my ex-fiance. I did not tell a soul (not even him); I just left! I knew the more I continued to talk about my unhappiness, the more I would stay comfortable being in it.”

Many commenters questioned the two posts and wondered which person called it quits.

If you recall, the two broke up in Nov of 2020.

