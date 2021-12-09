Lamar Odom Celebrates Being Drug Free After Sabrina Parr Romance – Hollywood Life

Lamar Odom celebrated being ‘drug,’ ‘marijuana,’ and ‘relationship free’ in a reflective new post following his split from ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr last year.

Lamar Odom celebrated his sobriety in a new Instagram post. The former NBA player, 42, also reflected on his “toxic” and “abusive” relationship with ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr in the post shared on Wednesday, Dec. 8, which was addressed to his “exes and next.”

“A year ago yesterday I left my ex fiance’ [sic] at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice,” he began the caption. “When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid. I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us.”

“We were toxic,” Lamar continued. “Independently and collectively.” While leaving the relationship “broke” his heart, the athlete said it “saved” his soul,” revealing that there were times he wanted to return to the “dysfunction” because the “addict in me hated being alone.”

“One day, my soul opened up, light bulb went off and I wanted and needed to change for ME!” he continued, later adding, “Today, I am free. Drug free. Pornography addiction free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family.”

Lamar concluded that he will “not let troubled exes from my past haunt me,” but “stand in my truth,” adding, “I owe that to myself and whomever God places next in my life.” Sabrina, a personal trainer and wellness advocate, announced in November 2020 that she and Lamar split nearly one year after announcing their engagement.

Sabrina wrote on Instagram Story at the time that Lamar had “some things that he alone has to work through,” writing, “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar. This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

In March, Lamar — who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian between 2009 and 2016 — addressed the split and accused Sabrina of being “deceitful” while on The Real, claiming that she sought “clout or fame.” He said, “Just when I talk about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons.”