Lam Research Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Lam Research Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Lam Research (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Lam Research announced earnings per share of $8.36 on revenue of $4.30B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $8.23 on revenue of $4.32B.

Lam Research shares are up 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.91% from its 52 week high of $673.80 set on June 1. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.81% from the start of the year.

Lam Research shares lost 3.11% in after-hours trade following the report.

Lam Research follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Lam Research’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.97 on revenue of $6.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $4.61 on revenue of $6.19B.

Fastenal had beat expectations on October 12 with third quarter EPS of $0.42 on revenue of $1.55B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.4164 on revenue of $1.54B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar