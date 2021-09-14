LaLiga Becomes First Major Partner of Blockchain Fan App Socios.com By CoinQuora

- Socios.com Scores its First Major Partnership with LaLiga.
- Socios.com and LaLiga will work together to expand access to the league’s 800 million global fans.
- Socios.com has generated over $200 million in profits after just two years from its release.
The crypto community is in an era of strategic business partnership. The past month has seen several major collaborations between businesses to further increase brand awareness and brand trust.
Talking about a strategic partnership, Socios.com — a leading provider of blockchain-driven fan engagement solutions for the sports and entertainment industry, and LaLiga have announced an agreement that will see creators of Fan Token become Global Fan Engagement Partner of Spain’s premium football league.
