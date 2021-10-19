Lala Kent Has No Engagement Ring Amid Randall Split Rumors – Hollywood Life

Lala Kent was spotted in Los Angeles without her engagement ring, causing many to wonder if she and fiancé Randall Emmett are going to work things out.

Are Lala Kent, 31, and fiancé Randall Emmett, 50, truly headed for splitsville? That’s the suspicion as of late, as Lala was recently spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 19 without her engagement ring, reported TMZ. The Vanderpump Rules star apparently wasn’t taking any questions from the outlet about her engagement to the movie producer, bolting out of the Beverly Glen Deli and avoiding inquiries about the status of she and Randall’s relationship.

In the photos, Lala is wearing a grey sweatshirt with an Andy Warhol-style art print of late rapper Tupac Shukar paired with distressed boyfriend jeans and green-and-white Nikes. The new mom also sported a black baseball cap and small gold hoops, pulling her hair back into a low bun.

Rumors have been swirling about the state of the couple’s union, as it was reported on Oct. 18 that the two decided to officially break things off after a three-year engagement. Lala first sparked rumors of the break up when she posted a video to Instagram of two guy friends helping her roll her suitcase and push the couple’s baby, Ocean, 7 months, in a stroller while playing Beyonce‘s song “Sorry.” The lyrics to the track from Beyonce’s 2016 Lemonade album — which detailed her husband Jay-Z‘s infidelity — were telling to fans, who wondered if “Rand” had engaged in similar transgressions.

More rumors continued to catch fire as Lala unfollowed Randall on Instagram and liked a meme post about him being unfaithful. The couple also deleted (or archived) all photos of each other from their main feeds.

This isn’t the first time the couple’s relationship was on edge. Back in 2020, when Lala was angry at her beau, she archived all their photos together from her Instagram feed. When fans wondered what was up, the beauty mogul responded in her Instagram story, “It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad.” She continued, “I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it and it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.”