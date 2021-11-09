Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval Of Attacking Women – Hollywood Life

Lala Kent isn’t thrilled with Tom Sandoval’s recent behavior, and she’s letting Ariana and Katie know how she feels in this sneak peek of the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

After last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, in which Tom Sandoval yelled at Lala Kent for hating on Brock Davies because of his controversial past, Lala meets up with the girls to discuss what happened. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 9 episode of the Bravo series, Lala tries figuring out how Ariana Madix feels about her boyfriend always “attacking women verbally”.

“What was that?” Lala asks, to which Ariana says, “I don’t know. I kind of checked out at a certain point because I was just like, ‘Everyone’s yelling.”

“But Tom started the yelling,” Lala says, but Ariana interjects, “You know, that’s one of the things I like about him is that he…” Lala then cuts Ariana off and finishes her sentence for her: “Is that he yells at women?”

“He yells at anybody. It’s not women,” Ariana says, but Lala begs to differ. “He’s done it with Stassi [Schroeder]. I heard he purged on Katie [Maloney]. He’s like using the f*** word with Lisa [Vanderpump]. [He’s] kind of attacking women verbally.”

Ariana still disagrees and says he yells at all “people” — not just women. “I think Lala needs to take a step back. Tom is an equal opportunity yeller,” She adds during her private confessional.

Lala then asks Ariana if she should be worried about seeing Tom again in the near future, but Ariana promises that he’ll “never be that person that comes into a room and just like, you know… he’s always going to be cordial and cool no matter what.”

But Lala makes a joke about Tom “oiling” people “up” before “bending” them over and and giving it to them without any “KY jelly”. Yes, really.

Want more drama? Watch the full video above and catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.