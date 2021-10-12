Lala Anthony Speaks Out Publicly For The First Time About Her Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Lala Anthony opened up and finally broke her silence about her split with Carmelo Anthony. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the mother and actress explained how it’s been years since she’s been separated from her estranged husband and how she’s found humor in everything.

Lala got candid, saying, “Like, to a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new like it’s been years now that we’ve separated. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it, and I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all.” She continued explaining that if she didn’t, she would be a basket case and how she already went through that.

Lala didn’t hold anything back. She claims filing for divorce became so bad because it was public. “It was bad because there were other people involved. It was bad because there were allegations. It got bad,” she told Angie. If you recall, shortly after it was announced she filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage, a woman claimed she had twins with Carmelo. The woman spoke to Hollywood Unlocked and alleged that she felt like she’s been living a whole lie and claims she went as far as denying pregnancy rumors to her family and close friends about the twins to protect Carmelo and his family.

The woman also claimed that she wanted the twins to have a relationship with Carmelo and that she was open to speaking with La La regarding the situation. Good for Lala for being transparent and moving on!

