Lagardere shares steady after billionaire Arnault restructures holding By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen during the groups annual general meeting in Paris, France, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in Lagardere, the publisher of Paris Match magazine, opened flat on Thursday after big drops in previous days as luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault confirmed he was effectively cutting ties with the company’s chief executive.

Arnault came to the rescue of Lagardere CEO Arnaud Lagardere in May 2020 with an investment to help fight off an activist fund and mop up personal debts. He has now restructured his holding in the media and publishing group, becoming a straightforward shareholder with 10% rather than an investor in Arnaud Lagardere’s personal holding company.

Lagardere shares were flat in early trading after the move was announced late on Wednesday, after falling over 9% over the past two days on speculation of a restructuring.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR