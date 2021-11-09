Lady Gaga Wore A “Bulletproof Dress” On Inauguration Day

“When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece.”
One of the revelations was that the Schiaparelli gown (designed by artistic director Daniel Roseberry) she wore to the most recent Presidential Inauguration was, in fact, “bulletproof.”
“This is one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn,” she said. “I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress.”
“When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece,” Gaga added about the accompanying brooch. “And I knew, Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American woman that would be singing for President 45 to be leaving and to invite President 46 into office.”
“I’ll never forget speaking to this young man that I was with,” Gaga added, referring to Marine Capt. Evan Campbell, who escorted her to the mic to sing the National Anthem.
“He was asking me if I was nervous, and I said yes. But sometimes, fashion can really give you wings… like a dove.”