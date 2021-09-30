Lady Gaga Wears Nude Dress With Feathers In Concert: Photos – Hollywood Life

Lady Gaga dazzles in a nude dress with feathers during a performance in Los Angeles. The ensemble was designed by her fashion designer sister Natali.

Lady Gaga emitted old Hollywood glam during a performance in Los Angeles to celebrate Love For Sale, her new jazz album with legendary singer Tony Bennett. The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, 35, wore a dazzling semi-sheer nude dress with feathers by her fashion designer sister Natali for the globally streamed performance on September 30.

During the performance, the star also wore a long black dress with off-shoulder detailing and a high leg slit. The ensemble, accompanied by a top hat, was also designed by her sister and her brand, Topo Studio. The Grammy winner completed her look with an elegant bun and her blonde bangs cascading down on each side of her face.

Out on October 1, Love For Sale marks the second album collaboration between Lady Gaga and Tony. The dynamic duo released Cheek to Cheek, a blend of jazz and traditional pop, in September 2014. The album earned them a Grammy in 2015 for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The album trailer for Love For Sale, which will be Tony’s last studio album, was unveiled earlier this week.

In the clip, the Star Is Born actress spoke about her “intergenerational friendship” with the singer, calling the collaboration “special.” She said, “I hope that I can make Tony proud throughout my career by carrying jazz forward and continuing to sing it,” the singer mused. “This has been really special and it’s a time I’ll never forget. And I can only hope and pray that when people hear this record, they know the value of that sort of intergenerational friendship.”

On Instagram on Thursday, Lady Gaga shared a series of images from the performance in Los Angeles. “It was a joy to sing for you today, thank you for watching online or joining in person, and for coming together with me to celebrate ‘Love For Sale’! @itstonybennett and I are so excited for you to hear our album.” The star also thanked her sister for her wardrobe, adding “And thank you to my talented sister @germ_aphobenotta @topostudiony for designing my beautiful costumes for the show!”