Lady Gaga Wears Boa Made Of $100 Bills On Plane: Photo – Hollywood Life

Lady Gaga wore a boa made of $100 bills, as one does. The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, 35, shared a glamorous photo on Instagram on October 12 that featured the accessory, pairing it with a polka dot Magda Butrym dress, cat eye Valentino sunglasses, and a pink Hermès purse.
“Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga,” she captioned the post.
The album is a follow-up to their first collaborative jazz album Cheek to Cheek, released in 2014. Love For Sale will mark Tony’s final studio album amid his battle with Alzheimer’s. His family revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease, which is characterized by the loss of memory and other important mental functions, in an in-depth interview with AARP in February, revealing that the prolific jazz singer was first diagnosed in 2016.
In August, Tony took the stage for the final time with Lady Gaga at Radio City Hall in New York to promote their final collaborative album. A two-night concert that took place on August 3 and August 5, the special event was dubbed “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” to coincide with the celebration of his 95th birthday.
On Instagram in September, Lady Gaga reflected on working on the final album with the iconic singer ahead of its debut. “Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever,” she wrote. “We offer the public ‘Love For Sale’ for free love, to make them smile, because that’s what we’re here for.”
As for what’s next for the Grammy and Oscar winner, Lady Gaga will star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House of Gucci. Out on November 24, the crime drama will follow the turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, the head of Gucci fashion house. Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino also star.