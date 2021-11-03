Lady Gaga Reactions To Combat Journalist Confession

In case you happen to be straight or live under a rock, the movie stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in telling the story of Patrizia’s attempt to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of Gucci.
Gaga isn’t fucking around.
She’s coming for that Best Actress Academy Award.
This Italian girl from New York was made for it.
In even better news, Gaga is beginning her press tour for the movie.
If you remember, the press tour for A Star is Born gave us the “there could be 100 people in the room” quote.
We’re expecting a lot from this press tour, and she already delivered one GREAT quote. Simply put, I’m ba da ba ba bah loving it.
The first great quote came from an interview with British Vogue. When asked what career she would have if she wasn’t a entertainer, Gaga gave a…very Gaga answer.
A combat journalist investigating the January 6 insurrection?
Not only is that quote, well it’s batshit, but the reactions have been hilarious:
From “now we know what she was doing there.”
To “find the insurrectionists.”
I would totally be okay with this being her “100 people in a room” moment.
And really, it all makes sense, like she wasn’t even lying.