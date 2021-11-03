Lady Gaga Reactions To Combat Journalist Confession

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

You gays, we’re almost there. House of Gucci is coming so, so soon.

In case you happen to be straight or live under a rock, the movie stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in telling the story of Patrizia’s attempt to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of Gucci.

Gaga isn’t fucking around.

She’s coming for that Best Actress Academy Award.

This Italian girl from New York was made for it.

In even better news, Gaga is beginning her press tour for the movie.

If you remember, the press tour for A Star is Born gave us the “there could be 100 people in the room” quote.


Twitter: @KNOWLESROLLS2

We’re expecting a lot from this press tour, and she already delivered one GREAT quote. Simply put, I’m ba da ba ba bah loving it.

The first great quote came from an interview with British Vogue. When asked what career she would have if she wasn’t a entertainer, Gaga gave a…very Gaga answer.

“I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams. When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”

— @LadyGaga to @BritishVogue

🔗: https://t.co/F8TAZACIP9


Twitter: @PopCrave

A combat journalist investigating the January 6 insurrection?


Win Mcnamee / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Not only is that quote, well it’s batshit, but the reactions have been hilarious:


Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images/ UPI/Alamy Live News/ Twitter: @chromatican321

From “now we know what she was doing there.”


Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images/ UPI/Alamy Live News/ Twitter: @MyCh3micalSwift

To “find the insurrectionists.”


Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images/ UPI/Alamy Live News/ Twitter: @jarnth_

I would totally be okay with this being her “100 people in a room” moment.


UPI/Alamy Live News/ Twitter: @_carlbxrch

And really, it all makes sense, like she wasn’t even lying.


UPI/Alamy Live News/ Twitter: @BEYGAWHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR