In an earlier interview with British Vogue as the magazine’s December cover star, Lady Gaga revealed, “I lived as [Patrizia] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that [off-camera]. I never broke. I stayed with her.”

She added that she experienced “psychological difficulty” post-production: “I remember when we started filming, I knew I had become — and I knew that the greater challenge was going to be unbecoming.”