Lady Gaga makes her romance with Michael Polansky Instagram Officer

Lady Gaga She has an update on life: she is happily taken, you!

On Monday afternoon, the 33-year-old pop star visited Instagram to make her new romance with Michael Polansky officially official.

"We had a lot of fun in Miami," she captioned her fainting post, along with a romantic photo of her and her boyfriend. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

In the snapshot, the Oscar winner was photographed sitting on her boyfriend's lap. The two seemed in love with each other, as they both smiled from ear to ear and hugged each other.

In addition, the couple seemed to be in a boat, which was possibly taken during their trip to Miami.

Over the weekend, Gaga traveled to The 305 to perform on the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night program. Before her appearance at the pre-Super Bowl party, she was seen packing the PDA and getting comfortable with her boo.