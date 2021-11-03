Lady Gaga Explains Why She Didn’t Meet Patrizia Gucci

“Nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”
The actor and musician recently confirmed that she did not meet with Patrizia before she began working on the film, much to the chagrin of the infamous ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci.
“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” she told ANSA, an Italian wire service, back in March.
In response, Gaga explained that she didn’t feel as if she could take on the role if she was influenced by other’s opinions.
“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” Gaga told British Vogue.
She continued, “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”
In fact, Gaga didn’t even read the book that the movie was based on, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.
“I did not want anything that had an opinion that would color my thinking in any way,” Gaga said.
Instead, she opted to spend her time poring over newspaper clippings and recordings — and spent over a year living in character as Patrizia.
“I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera. I never broke. I stayed with her,” Gaga revealed.
You can watch Gaga get into character when House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24.