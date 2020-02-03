Lady GaGa confirms the romance of Michael Polansky with an image full of PDA

%MINIFYHTML40607784aef4d78ac11bf6a58ca965ea11% %MINIFYHTML40607784aef4d78ac11bf6a58ca965ea12%

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; I & # 39; ll Never Love Again & # 39; He makes his relationship with the official graduate of Harvard Instagram by sharing a photo of them being loved during his trip to Miami.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga He has made public his relationship with Michael Polansky, a day after images of her kissing her new boyfriend in Miami appeared online. On Monday, February 3, the singer / actress, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, went to her social media account to share her full PDA image, making her Instagram official.

According to the photo, the 33-year-old star seemed to have a lot of fun in Miami, thanks to his new man. In the picture, the "A star has been born"The actress was sitting on Michael's lap during a yacht trip through the city. She rocked a blue bikini under a mesh top while her boyfriend cradled her and placed her hands on her thigh and back.

%MINIFYHTML40607784aef4d78ac11bf6a58ca965ea13% %MINIFYHTML40607784aef4d78ac11bf6a58ca965ea14%

"We had a lot of fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" GaGa subtitled the shot while greeting his fans.

%MINIFYHTML40607784aef4d78ac11bf6a58ca965ea15% %MINIFYHTML40607784aef4d78ac11bf6a58ca965ea16%

<br />

Earlier, GaGa, who was in Miami, Florida, for the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens as part of the pre-2020 Super Bowl concert, was photographed sharing a kiss with Harvard graduate on her balcony rented mansion.

The CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group was also seen at the pre-Super Bowl concert, watching her from a VIP balcony with her mother Cynthia Germanotta. Then they attended Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The couple was first seen together during a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. The two shared a long and passionate kiss when the clock struck midnight. A source told E! The news that the Grammy-winning artist "has been dating the same boy for more than a month. They've been seeing others since before the holidays and he's crazy about him."

Another source told Page Six that the two probably met at events that Facebook co-founder Sean Parker organized at his Los Angeles mansion, even for his foundation, and reconnected at the social network founder's birthday party Last December.