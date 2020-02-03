Lady GaGa confirms the romance of Michael Polansky with an image full of PDA

The singer of & # 39; I & # 39; ll Never Love Again & # 39; He makes his relationship with the official graduate of Harvard Instagram by sharing a photo of them being loved during his trip to Miami.
Lady Gaga He has made public his relationship with Michael Polansky, a day after images of her kissing her new boyfriend in Miami appeared online. On Monday, February 3, the singer / actress, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, went to her social media account to share her full PDA image, making her Instagram official.
According to the photo, the 33-year-old star seemed to have a lot of fun in Miami, thanks to his new man. In the picture, the "A star has been born"The actress was sitting on Michael's lap during a yacht trip through the city. She rocked a blue bikini under a mesh top while her boyfriend cradled her and placed her hands on her thigh and back.
"We had a lot of fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" GaGa subtitled the shot while greeting his fans.
Earlier, GaGa, who was in Miami, Florida, for the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens as part of the pre-2020 Super Bowl concert, was photographed sharing a kiss with Harvard graduate on her balcony rented mansion.
The CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group was also seen at the pre-Super Bowl concert, watching her from a VIP balcony with her mother Cynthia Germanotta. Then they attended Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The couple was first seen together during a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. The two shared a long and passionate kiss when the clock struck midnight. A source told E! The news that the Grammy-winning artist "has been dating the same boy for more than a month. They've been seeing others since before the holidays and he's crazy about him."
Another source told Page Six that the two probably met at events that Facebook co-founder Sean Parker organized at his Los Angeles mansion, even for his foundation, and reconnected at the social network founder's birthday party Last December.
