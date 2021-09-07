Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Michael Polansky Spotted At LAX Airport – Hollywood Life

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky dressed super casually as they got into their car at LAX after flying home to California.

Lady Gaga, 35, was joined by boyfriend Michael Polansky for a rare public outing for the couple at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Saturday, Sept. 4. The 35-year-old “Rain on Me” singer and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend were photographed getting into a black vehicle outside the airport after flying back to their home state. The couple seemed to be trying to keep a low profile, and their casual attire reflected just that!

Gaga, who is known to wear her fair share of wild and unique outfits, kept things much more simpler for the airport outing. She was dressed in a matching multi-colored shirt and pants, and had a black bag that she wrapped around her shoulder. Meanwhile, Michael went even more incognito than his famous girlfriend by covering his head with the hoodie of the dark zip-up sweatshirt jacket he wore. The businessman also opted to wear shorts, and he and Gaga both used black face masks to protect themselves amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaga has been dating Michael — an executive director of The Parker Foundation, which he co-created with Sean Parker, a founding member of Facebook — for over a year and a half now. The Grammy winner went Instagram official with her new beau last February by sharing a snapshot of the two embracing on a yacht in Miami. “We had so much fun in Miami,” she captioned the post. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

While Gaga and Michael’s romance is largely kept out of the public eye, the couple have taken big steps in their relationship. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him — they approve,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them.” Adding that the attraction is “more than just physical,” the source said, “She’s very attracted to his mind. He’s brilliant.”

Gaga notably put her love for her businessman beau on full display back in March, when Michael sent Gaga a bouquet of flowers for her 35th birthday while the superstar was in Rome, Italy filming House of Gucci. Gaga posed with the large display of white roses for a photo she shared to Instagram, and in her caption she sent some love back to Michael. “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” Gaga wrote.