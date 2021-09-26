Labour’s Starmer Says No to Nationalizing U.K. Energy Companies

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.K.’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he’s against nationalizing energy companies, a retreat from a pledge during his leadership campaign, as Britons face a surge in electricity prices, long petrol lines and a “winter of discontent.”

Starmer said “No” when asked on the BBC if he would pursue such a course of action if he became prime minister.

“When it comes to common ownership, I’m pragmatic about this. I do not agree with the argument that says we must be ideological,” Starmer told the “Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday.