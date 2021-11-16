Labour market uncertainty makes Bank of Canada’s job more difficult

Shift explains why Governor Tiff Macklem has been so wary of overreacting to the fastest inflation in decades Photo by ERROL MCGIHON/Postmedia

Article content The Bank of Canada has lost faith in the ability of the unemployment rate to predict the intensity of price pressures, an important shift that explains why Governor Tiff Macklem has been so wary of overreacting to the fastest inflation in decades.

Article content When Canada decided to use an inflation target to set interest rates in the early 1990s, the economics profession was confident that it had determined there was a tight relationship between the percentage of working age people who were unemployed and the direction of inflation. Extensive research and deduction had determined that “full employment” could be defined as the point on a graph where the jobless rate coincided with the sweet spot for inflation, which the Bank of Canada’s leaders chose to define as keeping the consumer price index (CPI) advancing at an annual rate of about two per cent. The relationship was one of the reason central bankers were confident that they could do their part for economic growth and employment while also guarding against a repeat of the double-digit inflation that took hold in the 1970s and 1980s.

Article content But doubts emerged in the aftermath of the Great Recession about whether the “Phillips curve” had lost its predictive power. Unemployment rates in major economies dropped to levels that had previously been associated with full employment, yet inflation remained low — too low in some places, including the United States, where deflation remained a bigger threat than inflation. In Canada, the jobless rate dropped to a record low of 5.5 per cent in 2019, and yet there was little evidence of significant price pressure on most consumer goods and services. “The evidence for Canada indicates that the relationship between labour market conditions and inflationary pressure has weakened and become difficult to measure,” Lawrence Schembri, a deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, said in a speech on Nov. 16. “ This uncertainty is closely related to the ambiguity about the level of maximum sustainable employment. Because the Phillips curve relationship has weakened, observed inflation provides less information about the level of maximum sustainable employment.”

Article content Schembri’s speech was originally scheduled for August, but the election call forced the Bank of Canada to postpone, as it has a policy of keeping quiet during campaigns for federal office. If Schembri’s remarks had been delivered as planned, there might have been less confusion about why the Bank of Canada appeared so calm as year-over-year increases in the CPI jumped out of the central bank’s comfort zone of one per cent to three per cent over the summer. Policy-makers had become highly distrustful of traditional indicators, and yet instinctively, they would have sensed that the economy was a long way from full employment. “Our assessment of labour market conditions and underlying capacity and inflationary pressures is now more difficult,” Schembri said. • Email: kcarmichael@postmedia.com | Twitter: CarmichaelKevin

