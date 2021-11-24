La La Anthony Supports Ex Carmelo At His Basketball Game With Son – Hollywood Life

The exes reunited at Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Reunited and it feels so good! La La Anthony looked like she was in good spirits, as she brought her son Kiyan to his dad Carmelo‘s basketball game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday November 23 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though La La, 39, filed for divorce from the 37-year-old Lakers player in June, she still seemed supportive of her ex, while he was playing against the Knicks, as she watched with their 14-year-old son.

La La, whose real name is Alani Nicole Anthony, rocked a trendy, torn white skirt in the courtside seats. She also wore a yellow starter jacket and snakeskin boots, as she and her son posed with Do The Right Thing director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee for a photo. Kiyan looked ready to cheer on his dad, as he wore a black Lakers t-shirt, with the team’s name in purple with black pants. He also sported a matching pair of white Nike sneakers with a similar purple color to the Lakers’ logo.

While the two were sitting courtside, La La also took to her Instagram Story to share a video of Kiyan watching the game, although it seemed like he tried to cover his face after he caught his mom filming him. Later, she shared a sweet selfie of the two and captioned it “What love looks like.” Unfortunately, the pair didn’t get to see Carmelo win, as the Knicks beat the Lakers with a final score of 106 to 100.

While La La filed for divorce from the NBA star in June, she admitted that the two had been separated for years during an October 11 interview on The Angie Martinez Show. While the two may no longer be together, it seems like they’re co-parenting their son well. La La penned a sweet Father’s Day post for Carmelo on her Instagram Story on June 20, where she praised her ex-husband. ““Happy Fathers Day Mel.. Kiyan is blessed to have you as his dad,” she wrote.