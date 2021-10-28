La Banque Postale to Buy Out CNP in Largest 2021 Insurance Deal

Article content (Bloomberg) — French lender La Banque Postale is offering to buy the shares it doesn’t already own in CNP Assurances, valuing the firm at some 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in what stands to be the largest takeover of an insurer this year. The Paris-based bank agreed to acquire the 16% stake in the insurer held by French banking group BPCE for 21.90 euros per share, and will make a takeover offer for the remaining 21% free float at the same price, according to a statement on Thursday.

Article content The offer represents a premium of about 36% over CNP’s closing price of 16.08 euros on Tuesday. CNP Assurances’s shares jumped 36% to 21.85 euros in early Paris trading on Thursday. A full takeover would surpass Apollo Global Management Inc.’s agreed purchase of Athene Holding Ltd in March which came in at $11 billion. The value of deals targeting insurers has more than doubled globally in 2021 to over $85 billion, the data show. Dealmaking in the insurance sector has accelerated in recent years as companies seek to gain scale amid low interest rates and the coronavirus pandemic. Canada’s Intact Financial Corp. and Danish insurer Tryg A/S agreed to buy the U.K’s RSA Insurance Group for 7.2 billion pounds ($9.9 billion) last year in one the biggest deals in the sector in Europe.