L.A. Reid Wants To See Mariah Carey Go Hit-For-Hit Against Beyoncé (Video)

Verzuz continues to do it big for the culture. We’ve seen some of the best in Black entertainment grace the stage and go head to head performing some of their biggest hits. From Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy, Stephanie Mills vs. Chaka Khan, and the most recent explosive performance between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Viewers are always excited to see who’s going next and share their thoughts on who deserves to be celebrated, including record executive L.A. Reid.

The founder of LaFace Records and the person behind discovering talents like Babyface, Usher, and TLC shared which divas he would like to see battle in a recent episode of the daytime talk show, ‘The Real.’ L.A. said he wanted Mariah Carey to go against Beyoncé. While speaking to host Loni Love, L.A. explained, “The [fans] they both have, and the hits they have, the legacies they both have.” He continued, “Bey is the queen, right, sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas. So I don’t know, I think that would be a good one.”

Over 10,000 Roommates debated if Mariah and Bey were suited to go against each other in our comments. One commented, “Beyoncé won. Verzuz over yall can go home now.” Another commented, “Don’t sleep on Mariah. She had hits before Beyoncé had a career!” Many Roommates defended Mariah and called for the Beyhive to put some “respek” on her name.

According to Yahoo News, Mariah has five GRAMMY wins and 34 nominations, and 19 number one Billboard singles. Let’s not forget her classic song, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ which is currently number three on the Billboard hot 100 charts. Roomies, would you be here for this battle?

