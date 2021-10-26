KYVE raise $2.8M to advance Web 3.0 data storage By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Data archiving protocol KYVE has announced a Series B funding raise of $2.875M instigated by institutional capital firms Permanent Ventures and Hypersphere Ventures in which a vast collection of crypto projects and individual angel investors including, but not limited to, Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures, Volt Capital, Justin Kan and Robin Chan, participated.

KYVE has expressed the ambition of becoming the leading project in the Web 3.0 sphere with an inherent focus on data collection and digital calculation.