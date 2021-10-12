Kyrie Irving Will Not Be Allowed To “Play Or Practice” With The Brooklyn Nets Until He Is Vaccinated

#Roommates, Kyrie Irving has previously made it clear that he is skeptical of getting vaccinated and has yet to do so—and now in response, the Brooklyn Nets are effectively benching him until he does. In a recent announcement, the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to “play or practice” with his team until he is vaccinated.

@ESPN reports, Sean Marks, General Manager of the Brooklyn Nets, recently stated that star player Kyrie Irving “will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.” This follows various reports of Kyrie’s hesitancy to get vaccinated and the issues it has caused his teammates and the NBA. Via statement from the Nets, the team decided that Kyrie would not be allowed to play part-time and he would be welcomed to return once he complied with New York City’s vaccine mandates.

Marks further explained, highlighting that the decision about Kyrie Irving was done in the best interest of the team. “He has a choice to make, and he made his choice. Again, my job here is to make what we deem as the best decision and best choices for the organization moving ahead as a whole. They’re not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and a thumbs-up. These are hard decisions. Just like I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Kyrie either to have to make that [decision] to not be around his teammates,” he said.

You’ll recall that New York City’s vaccine mandate states that anyone entering an indoor gym, such as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Due to his choice not to receive the vaccine, Kyrie has missed 43 regular-season games and two preseason games. As a result, he was fined an estimated $380,000 per game.

