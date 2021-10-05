At the top of the month, questions were raised about Kyrie Irving‘s vaccination status after he joined the Brooklyn Nets at their media day virtually, and previous reports from Fox Sports cite that Kyrie has not even received his first vaccine shot.

With NBA games starting this month, teams are gearing up to get back on the court, and cities like New York City have mandated that people be fully vaccinated in order to attend indoor events. The mandate presents a big issue for Kyrie, and new reports say he risks losing a big bag per game if he doesn’t get vaccinated.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, players who miss games due to being unvaccinated risk losing out o 1/91.6th of their yearly salary. For Kyrie Irving, the risk means a possible $381,000 per game will be deducted from his salary.

“Reporting with @BobbyMarks 42: The NBA and the NBPA have agreed to a reduction in pay of 1/91.6th of a player’s salary for each game an unvaccinated player misses in their home market because of local laws. For example, Kyrie Irving would lose roughly $381,000 per game,” Bontemps tweeted.

Similarly, Golden State guard Andrew Wiggins recently expressed his frustration with the vaccine mandate, saying “you don’t own your own body.” Andrew revealed he got vaccinated after he was denied religious exemption from the shot.

“Andrew got vaccinated,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”

Kyrie has yet to speak publicly about his vaccination status, and has asked that his privacy be respected in the matter.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Kyrie Irving Reportedly Risks Losing $381K Per Game If He Remains Unvaccinated appeared first on The Shade Room.