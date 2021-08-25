Kyrgyzstan reportedly introduces regulations for crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The government of the Kyrgyz Republic is moving forward to cryptocurrency adoption by introducing a national regulatory framework for crypto trading platforms.
Kyrgyzstan’s State Service for Regulation and Supervision of Financial Markets (Gosfinnadzor), a regulatory agency operating under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has developed a draft provision for regulating crypto exchanges, local news agency 24.kg reported Wednesday.
