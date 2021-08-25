Kyrgyzstan reportedly introduces regulations for crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

The government of the Kyrgyz Republic is moving forward to cryptocurrency adoption by introducing a national regulatory framework for crypto trading platforms.

Kyrgyzstan’s State Service for Regulation and Supervision of Financial Markets (Gosfinnadzor), a regulatory agency operating under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has developed a draft provision for regulating crypto exchanges, local news agency 24.kg reported Wednesday.