Kylie Jenner’s Not Traveling So She Has A Healthy Pregnancy – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned what she’s doing to stay healthy.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is reportedly pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, 30, and we’ve learned that fans of the famous billionaire shouldn’t expect to see her out and about much in the near future. “Kylie already lives a quiet life and brings Stormi with her everywhere,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Because she wants to keep this pregnancy quiet, you will probably see her out and about less and less.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed daughter Stormi Webster, 3, in Feb. 2018 after starting a relationship in the spring of 2017. The on-again/off-again couple called it quits in the fall of 2019. But more recently, the pair has been photographed looking like a happy couple once again, but they’ve yet to confirm to deny whether they’re back together. And now, Kylie’s pregnant.

The beauty mogul, who owns her own private jet, won’t be using it anytime soon, according to our source! “She won’t travel as much,” the source added. “She is focused on her daughter and having a healthy pregnancy. She has her people who work for her, a few close friends and her security around her and that’s it. Her inner circle is not huge.”

While we do see Kylie going out for dinner occasionally with the likes of sister Kendall Jenner, 25, this isn’t much of a change for Kylie’s lifestyle. “She doesn’t go out much as it is and she’s a total homebody,” our source continued. “You only really see her go out for friends’ birthdays and such.”

But a billionaire can’t just stop their business, even with a potential bun in the oven, which is why there are some things Kylie will keep doing despite focusing on her health. “She goes into her office frequently and she designed the whole thing so it’s like a second home to her. She likes to work and is quite hands on with her brands. That won’t change just because she’s pregnant. That’s why she built the office that she did.”