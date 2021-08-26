Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Status After Pregnancy – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

A source tells HollywoodLife that while Kylie Jenner and her on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott are expecting baby no. 2 together, that doesn’t necessarily mean the two are on again.

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the on-again, off-again couple are on again. Last week, news broke that Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are expecting baby no. 2 after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, 3, in 2018. While all signs point to a definite reconciliation following their 2019 split, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that the two are not back together at this time.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together,” a source close to Kylie told HL. Still, the duo have a “very special bind” and an “intense connection.” The source said that the two have discussed baby no. 2 for quite some time now: “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She’s wanted a second child for forever.”

The source continued, “It was very important to her that Stormi have a brother or sister that is her true, full blood.” While the duo are not together at the moment, our source added that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul hopes to someday have a “future” with the rapper. “Kylie is in love with Travis,” the insider continued. “She has high hopes for a future with him and that he’ll be ready to settle down with her soon. She really wants a future with him.”

Kylie, for her part, has publicly expressed her desire for more kids in the past. In a makeup tutorial alongside makeup artist James Charles in October 2018, Kylie revealed she wanted seven children. “I do want to have more but when is the question,” she said, adding that she wanted to give Stormi sisters. “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.”

Prior to the pregnancy news, Travis sparked reconciliation speculation after he called Kylie his “wifey” at the Parsons Benefit in New York on June 15. The rapper was honored with an award at the benefit and Kylie and Stormi both flew out to support him. The duo wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet, and during his acceptance speech, Travis said, “Stormi, I love you. And wifey, I love you.”