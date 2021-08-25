Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Tried For ‘A Year’ For 2nd Baby: Report – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to adorable little Stormi, and they reportedly tried for their second child for almost a year.

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are reportedly expecting a second child, and even spent a year trying to give their daughter Stormi, 3, a younger sibling. A source told Us Weekly that the pair were “beyond thrilled” about the pregnancy news. “She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again,” the insider added. “Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi.”

Her reported pregnancy first hit the headlines on August 20, and while she’s yet to confirm the news herself, a source told PEOPLE that she already has a “cute bump” and is “beyond excited.” The source added, “Kylie is a few months along. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

As fans would know, Kylie and Travis have had an on-again, off-again relationship through the years. They first started dating in 2017 but split about two years later, after welcoming baby Stormi in 2018. Rumors that they had rekindled their romance began to swirl in early 2021, especially after they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions both alone and with Stormi.

The former reality star has previously been vocal about wanting to have more children. “Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question,” Kylie said during an October 2018 Snapchat Q&A session. “I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Since this latest report emerged, Kylie has been promoting her Kylie Swim line with stunning new snaps of herself rocking bikinis and one pieces. Despite plenty on sleuthing from fans online, it’s unclear whether the pics were taken before or after the reported pregnancy. Meanwhile, Travis was spotted walking in New York City for the first time since the reports were published on Aug. 20.