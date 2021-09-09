Kylie Jenner Steps Out Publicly For The First Time Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

Roommates, as fans are still processing the news that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, she is slowly showing more of her growing baby bump. Taking to social media, Kylie posted a brief clip of herself in an all-white ensemble on her way to events during New York Fashion Week.

A multitude of celebrities have left their Hollywood homes and descended in New York City for New York Fashion Week—and Kylie Jenner used the opportunity to step out publicly for the first time since she announced she’s pregnant with baby number two. Kylie followed in big sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps who was also recently seen representing for NYFW by wearing a dramatic Balenciaga design.

As we previously reported earlier this week, Kylie posted a heartfelt video putting speculations to rest by finally confirming her pregnancy. In a nearly two-minute video, she shared how she broke the news to Travis Scott, who is also the father of her three-year-old daughter Stormi, along with her mother Kris Jenner.

In the video, viewers watched Kylie celebrating her 24th birthday with her family along with her doctor’s appointment, where she finally hears her baby’s heartbeat during the ultrasound. The video also captured little Stormi kissing her mom’s growing baby belly.

As of now, Kylie has not revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy or when she is expected to give birth.

