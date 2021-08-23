Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Yellow, Pink, & Orange Bikinis — Pics & Video – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share new pics and video clips of herself rocking various bikinis and cut-out one-pieces from her Kylie Swim line while confidently posing, a few days after it was reported she’s pregnant.

Kylie Jenner is capping off the last weeks of summer with some eye-catching posts! The 24-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott, modeled different styles of swimsuits from her successful Kylie Swim line in pics and video clips she shared on Aug. 23. She looked confident and fit in the pieces and the posts quickly went viral.

In one video, which can be seen HERE, Kylie was leaning all the way back while rocking a yellow one-piece swimsuit that included cut-out parts on the sides and below the chest area. Another clip showed her standing in a mirror while filming with her phone and showing off a pink bikini with a matching wraparound mini skirt piece over the bottoms. One pic, which can be seen HERE, also had the beauty laying down in an orange swimsuit with a large cut-out section in the middle as water splashed on her.

Fans were quick to respond to one of Kylie’s posts with comments full of compliments. “This is beautiful,” one fan wrote while another called the photo “awesome.” A third labeled the pic “iconic” and a fourth called her “so hot.”

Kylie’s recent posts are making headlines just like her reported pregnancy did on Aug. 20. Although she has yet to confirm the news, a source told PEOPLE that she already has a “cute bump” and is “beyond excited” to welcome a sibling for her and Travis’ three-year-old daughter Stormi.

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the source explained. “She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Kylie and Travis’ reported second pregnancy comes after they’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship. They first started dating in 2017 but split around Oct. 2019. Reconciliation rumors began to swirl earlier this year, especially when they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions both alone and with Stormi.