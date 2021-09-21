Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Crop Top — Video – Hollywood Life

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had her baby bump on full display, in a clip posted two weeks after she first announced her pregnancy!

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy seems like it’s going great! The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a short video to her Instagram Story on Monday September 20. Kylie’s baby bump was peaking out underneath her outfit, completely uncovered in the motherly video.

Kylie was filming herself in the mirror, as she rocked a tan crop-top underneath a gray coat. Her bare baby bump was peaking out underneath the top and jacket. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also accessorized with gold rings across her fingers, and her beautiful manicure was also on full-display. In other photos on her Instagram Story, Kylie showed that she’d also been to the dentist that same day and was lounging poolside.

The KUWTK star is expecting her second child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 30. The couple already have a daughter Stormi, 3, together. Since announcing her pregnancy on September 7, Kylie has had a slew of excellent maternity outfits that look stylish and comfortable. She showed off her baby bump in a sexy orange bathing suit, with an announcement for the new line of her swimwear from Kylie Swim. She also took a page out of her big sister Kim Kardashian’s book during New York Fashion Week, when she rocked a sheer bodysuit, reminiscent of one Kim wore during her pregnancy, to a fashion show! The Monday Instagram video wasn’t the first time that Kylie sported a crop-top since going public with her pregnancy. She also wore a colorful crop-top to a fashion show two days after announcing that she was expecting.

Great looks aside, it seems like Kylie and Travis have been absolutely smitten with each other, and their relationship couldn’t be stronger. A source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife that the KUWTK star is incredibly happy with their relationship and was pleased with how great Travis is with Stormi. “Kylie and Travis have a great relationship. They’re together and madly in love, but it’s enigmatic,” the source said. “She loves how involved he is with Stormi and how he’s very hands on. That’s part of the reason they’re having another.” A source close to Travis told HL that the “Sicko Mode” rapper was “crazy about Kylie and is so excited to have another baby.“