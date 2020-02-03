Kylie Jenner shares more photos of Stormi Webster in her epic second Stormi World birthday party

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner met over the weekend to organize their daughter, Stormi Webster, and an epic birthday party. This is Stormi's second birthday and Travis had promised to beat his first party for his little girl that was designed after his Astro World tour. Travis stayed true to his word and fans are going crazy with the amazing photos and videos of the birthday party. Fans were also delighted to see Travis and Kylie Jenner together as they continue to raise their daughter beautifully after their separation from October 2019.

Kylie shared several new photos on her official Instagram account where she has 160.9 million Instagram followers, including photos of Stormi Webster in her father's arms as she blew out the candles on her amazing birthday cake. Fans were also delighted to see Kylie and Stormi wearing matching costumes at the party.

To enter Stormi World, the guests walked through a giant-sized inflatable Stormi head with its mouth like the door.

As the party was called "Stormi World,quot;, partygoers were able to visit different thematic "worlds,quot; within the party venue. There was a taco stand, a hot dog and hamburger stand, a claw machine full of Stormi inflatable pillows, dancers wearing giant Stormi heads, a rainbow slide in which Kim Kardashian and Saint West were seen who also featured a head Giant Stormi, a store where people could get Stormi World merchandise and equipment, and even a station to build a bear. Amusement park attractions, such as a revolving ride in Dumbo, provided a lot of fun entertainment for all guests.

One of the worlds in Stormi World is getting a lot of attention: The Frozen World. This area not only had Frozen characters, but there was a glow station where children could play with bright Frozen figures: Stormi must be a big fan of Frozen!

Stormi is also a big fan of the Trolls, especially the Troll Poppy character and there were many Trolls to watch in Stormi World.

You can watch a video with many photos and clips of Stormi World below.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's birthday party for Stormi Webster? Do you think it is too exaggerated for a two-year-old girl to have a complete amusement park dedicated to her for her birthday?

Do you think Stormi will remember his birthday party when he grows up?



