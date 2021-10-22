Home Entertainment Kylie Jenner Shared A New Pic Of Her Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner Shared A New Pic Of Her Baby Bump

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

You have my attention, Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, as you might have heard, is currently expecting baby no. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott!


Craig Barritt / Getty Images for The New School

Recently, Kylie shared a simply majestic photo of her growing bump on Instagram, captioning, “Growing.”

It’s definitely a change of pace for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was pretty private about her first pregnancy with 3-year-old Stormi.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Back when Kylie revealed her second pregnancy two months ago, a source told E!, “[Kylie] is definitely showing and had a bump quicker than her first pregnancy, so she knew she would have to announce soon. Kylie doesn’t plan to be in complete hiding for this pregnancy. She of course wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you’ll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out.”

Kylie has also been super open in the past about wanting a big family. “I do want to have more — when, is the question,” she said during an Instagram Live a few months after having Stormi. “Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy. [Motherhood has made me] really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©