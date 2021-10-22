Kylie Jenner Shared A New Pic Of Her Baby Bump

You have my attention, Kylie.
Recently, Kylie shared a simply majestic photo of her growing bump on Instagram, captioning, “Growing.”
It’s definitely a change of pace for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was pretty private about her first pregnancy with 3-year-old Stormi.
Kylie has also been super open in the past about wanting a big family. “I do want to have more — when, is the question,” she said during an Instagram Live a few months after having Stormi. “Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy. [Motherhood has made me] really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”
