Kylie Jenner reveals that her daughter Stormi is allergic to peanuts

Kylie JennerThe house is a peanut free house.

%MINIFYHTML6adbe69b6f8a470e51c13c2a33b46fdb11% %MINIFYHTML6adbe69b6f8a470e51c13c2a33b46fdb12%

"Actually, all crazy, not just peanuts," Kylie said in her latest video for Harper's bazaar, where it details everything you eat in a day. "Because Stormi is allergic."

Last summer, Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster had a small health scare when the keeping up with the Kardashians Star shared on social networks that his little "spent the day in the hospital."

"She had an allergic reaction, but now she is 100% well and we are at home. Nothing else matters when these things happen," Kylie wrote at the time.

While Kylie did not specify what caused the food allergy at that time, it is safe to assume that it could possibly have been related to the nut. Fortunately, at that time, Stormi's allergic reaction was quickly treated and she returned to normal in a short time, said an E! Inside information news.

"Kylie is very relieved," the source added. "It was very scary to have to take her baby to the hospital. Fortunately, she finished well."