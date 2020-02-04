Kylie Jenner reveals how she and Travis Scott, co-father Stormi

Morelli brothers
The world … and his parents simply live in it.
On Saturday, Kylie Jenner Y Travis scottHer daughter celebrated her second birthday with a luxurious party, which was appropriately themed "Stormi World."
The former couple, who separated in October 2019, met for the special occasion, which is something they have been doing on holidays, birthdays and more events related to their baby.
Only two months ago, a source told E! The news of the two are in "good terms,quot; and will continue to be parents of their little nugget.
"They want to keep things,quot; normal. "Travis is invited to all family events and will be there," a source previously shared. "He and Kylie are on very good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three. Kylie would never leave Travis out on vacation with Stormi and is glad she is included. Stormi is her first priority."
Now, Kylie is ready to share those same feelings about raising her children.
In a sincere interview with Harper's bazaar, The 22-year-old beauty mogul talked about motherhood, how she is raising Stormi in the spotlight and if there are more children in her near future.
"We have such a great relationship. We are like best friends," Kylie told the publication about successful parenthood with Travis. "We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."
"I think of (my parents) in situations with Stormi, what they would do," he continued. "They were very practical with me and I want the same for Stormi."
With that in mind, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star also knows what it is like to grow up in the spotlight when you have a famous family.
"I think about it a lot because the world is so crazy now. Exposing it to all the negativity that comes with the Internet, I also think about that," he said. "I am doing my best, although it is still small, to remind you how blessed we are and that this is not normal, the way we live. It's just our life."
She added: "People want to take pictures. I think she would feel different if she always covered my face like, & # 39; Don't look! & # 39;"
At the moment, Kylie revealed that she is not thinking about baby number two.
"All my friends pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give him a brother, but there is no plan," he said.
However, coming from a large family, the 22-year-old knows how important it is to be surrounded and supported by so many loved ones.
"I think it's a rare situation when your whole family is in the same position as you. I think that has a lot to do with why it's still us," Kyle explained. "We all remain punished. Kim (Kardashian) or Khloe (Kardashian) or Kendall (Jenner) can't start acting differently one day. "
"We all control and support each other," he continued. "I have your support, and I can always run to my mom or dad or my sisters, and everyone knows what we're going through."
Read Kylie's full interview at Harper's bazaar, where he plays his empire of Kylie Cosmetics, being an influence of pop culture and more. And to see the bright interior, which presents stunning images of the reality show's personality and his daughter in the March issue, you can get the magazine from February 18.