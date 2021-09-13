Kylie Jenner Revealed She’s Skipping The 2021 Met Gala

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year.”

Days after announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie Jenner said she won’t be able to make it to the 2021 Met Gala.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The beauty mogul revealed she’s skipping the fashionable event when she took to Instagram earlier today.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year 🤍🤍 I can’t wait to see all the looks 🤍🤍,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jenner also shared a few pics of her past Met Gala looks, including her 2016 Balmain dress.


John Shearer / Getty Images

Her 2017 look from Versace.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Her 2018 gown from Alexander Wang.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

And her unforgettable dress from Versace in 2019.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

As for the rest of her family, they’re still scheduled to appear on the red carpet tonight.


Kevin Tachman / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Although we’ll miss Jenner, she’s not the only one who backed out at the last second.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Also, Zendaya said she won’t make it due to her Euphoria schedule. So it looks like this year’s Met Gala might already be off to a bad start.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

