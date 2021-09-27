Kylie Jenner On Motherhood And Being Stormi’s Mom

Kylie revealed she was pregnant with baby #2 in early September after rumors had been swirling for weeks.
“Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do,” she said. “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”
She also offered some insight on what soon-to-be moms can expect: “Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”
While we have yet to find out when the baby is due, Kylie has not been shy about wanting to expand her family. Last October, she told James Charles in a YouTube video, “I want more [kids] so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have time for that to happen.”
And it’s no secret how much she loves being Stormi’s mom. In an Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s third birthday in February, she wrote, “Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because I can’t stop the time…On the other side, I’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do.”
You can read Kylie’s full interview with Elle, where she also discusses the launch of Kylie Baby, here.
