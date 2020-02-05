Kylie Jenner is sad to see how her daughter, Stormi Webster, called her recently

Kylie Jenner shared a video with the beautiful Stormi Webster. In the clip, the girl does not call her mother, mommy, but Kylie. And, of course, Kylie tells him that he should call her "mom,quot; instead of her name.

Stormi couldn't be cuter in the video, and you should see it below.

Someone commented: k Ik the feeling, when my daughter knew my name and how to say it, sometimes I preferred my name hahaha. I don't say anything about it, I think it's a bit cute ❤ ’

A follower said: "That's nice, but you're teaching Kylie well," and someone else posted this: "He said what he said and repeated."

A follower shaded Kylie and wrote: "When the babysitter or grandmother raise the child, so she considers them mommy," and someone else said, "Lol, said your mom called you Kylie would call you Kylie."

Another person shaded Kylie and suggested that she is not the one raising her son: "That's what happens when other people raise your child and constantly listen to people who call you by name." # SAD & # 39;

Someone else said: "When children learn your name, they will call you that for a while hahaha, nothing to do with bad parenting."

In other news, Kylie and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, has just celebrated his daughter's second birthday.

More than that, the sources claim that these two are considering getting back together.

ME! Online recently reported that Travis and Kylie Jenner have been on very friendly terms after their recent separation.

Kylie and Travis provoked reconciliation speculation last weekend when they were both at their daughter's birthday party.

Ad

But it seems that a person with insider information said that these two are not coming back together, but that they are doing a great job to get along.



Post views:

0 0