Kylie Jenner Instagram Hint At Sex Of Second Baby

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Kylie, blink twice if you’re pregnant.
The social media mogul has been deftly side-stepping pregnancy reports for the past couple of weeks — even bombarding her Instagram with bikini pics after rumors spread on social media.
Basically, fans are theorizing the 24-year-old is, once again, keeping her pregnancy private: She hasn’t been photographed in public for over two months, and her recent birthday celebration was incredibly low-key for Kardashian-Jenner standards. Oh, and nary a photo of her at the celebration was posted.
Well, as of now, fans are convinced the internet star is hinting further at her second pregnancy — including the sex of her baby.
Yesterday, Kylie posted an adorable photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. She captioned the photo, “Favorite girl” alongside a blue heart emoji.
And it didn’t take long for the comments to flood in, theorizing about why a blue heart was specifically chosen.
Maybe she just likes the color blue, OK???
Or maybe, we are indeed being played.
I guess we won’t know until we know.