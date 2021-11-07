Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Backlash For Deaths At Astroworld Festival

Kylie Jenner has added her voice to the conversation about the deadly incidents at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The pregnant star was reportedly present at Friday’s concert along with her and Travis’ daughter Stormi. Early Sunday morning, Kylie released a statement in which she wished her condolences and defended her boyfriend Travis.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

Crowd Surge At Astroworld

As previously reported, a crowd surge at the Houston-based festival led to eight deaths and hundreds of injuries. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters “people began to panic” and lose consciousness as the crowd pressed towards the stage for showtime. About 50,000 people attended the highly-anticipated, annual event. Authorities have identified seven of the victims so far, per CNN.

Since Friday night, Travis has been receiving heavy backlash. Social media users continue to accuse the rapper of ignoring calls for the show to stop. Multiple videos have surfaced of Travis performing while people in the crowd sought or yelled for help. Well, Kylie took the time to deny these strong allegations.

Kylie Defends Travis

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Kylie wrote.

The billionaire entrepreneur ended her lengthy post with another message for everyone involved.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted,” she wrote.”

By Sunday afternoon, Kylie, Travis and even their daughter Stormi were trending topics on Twitter. Kylie’s words came after Travis’ own statement, in which he also expressed feeling “absolutely devastated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Backlash For Deaths At Astroworld Festival appeared first on The Shade Room.