Kylie Jenner Blackfishing

“Rachel Dolezal can play Kylie Jenner in the biopic.”

In the video, the pregnant mother of one showed off her baby bump and gazed into the camera, revealing her look of the day.

Kylie soon faced backlash on Twitter, after people noticed the tone of her skin appeared darker than her natural hue.

People accused her of Blackfishing, which is a form of cultural appropriation and Blackface, resulting from purposely wearing makeup that’s often several shades too dark. It’s basically when a white person tries to use makeup to appear Black or mixed.

how many times we gotta reiterate that the Jenner daughters are just WHITE. mayo white. not a bit of ethnic white.

Kris and Caitlyn are straight up gringos.

Kylie’s blackfishing is even more egregious because she as white as white can be.


Twitter: @sgbuggs

And a super-viral tweet referenced the former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson controversy, who went viral last week after she was accused of Blackfishing and was defended by Nicki Minaj:

she just wasn’t letting Jesy Nelson take her spot without a mf FIGHT https://t.co/DjEjNOLv96


Twitter: @YourDhad / Via Instagram: @kyliejenner

This is not the first time Kylie faced this type of backlash. Just last year, she was accused of Blackfishing and trying to copy Beyoncé’s look after posting these photos on Instagram:

Kylie has not responded to the Blackfishing accusations, but we will update you if she does.

