Kylie Jenner Blackfishing

“Rachel Dolezal can play Kylie Jenner in the biopic.”
Kylie soon faced backlash on Twitter, after people noticed the tone of her skin appeared darker than her natural hue.
People accused her of Blackfishing, which is a form of cultural appropriation and Blackface, resulting from purposely wearing makeup that’s often several shades too dark. It’s basically when a white person tries to use makeup to appear Black or mixed.
And a super-viral tweet referenced the former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson controversy, who went viral last week after she was accused of Blackfishing and was defended by Nicki Minaj:
This is not the first time Kylie faced this type of backlash. Just last year, she was accused of Blackfishing and trying to copy Beyoncé’s look after posting these photos on Instagram:
Kylie has not responded to the Blackfishing accusations, but we will update you if she does.
