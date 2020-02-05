Kylie Jenner bans all the nuts in her house due to her daughter's allergy

%MINIFYHTML3e5ba0505ae48caa0866367ee31a0b5011% %MINIFYHTML3e5ba0505ae48caa0866367ee31a0b5012%

Harper & # 39; s Bazaar Magazine / Morelli Brothers

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics talks about the health status of her two-year-old daughter Stormi, and reveals in a video from the food diary that the girl is allergic to peanuts.

Kylie Jenner He revealed that he runs a "peanut-free house" since his two-year-old daughter Stormi is allergic.

The 22-year-old girl filmed a video of the food diary for Harper & # 39; s Bazaar which she released on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and revealed Stormi's health status.

After stating that he doesn't allow peanuts in the house, Kylie clarified: "All nuts really, not just peanuts. Because Stormi is allergic."

But the allergy does not prevent Stormi from enjoying other foods, such as turkey bacon, blueberries and bagels.

"Oh, she loves bagels," Kylie smiled. "I always wonder what this girl dreams of? We were sleeping (the other night), and she woke up from her sleep and said: & # 39; Bagel & # 39 ;.

"I was completely asleep, dreaming of bagels!"

<br />

Stormi is not the only member of the Jenner / Kardashian family that has an allergy. Last year, Kris Jenner revealed that his daughter Kim Kardashian He had to take his son Saint to the emergency room after suffering an allergic reaction. It was later learned that he seems to be allergic to the herb.

In addition, Kris explained that Kourtney KardashianMason's son, who is now 10 years old, was allergic to peanut butter "for a long time", but has now disappeared.