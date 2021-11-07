Kylie Jenner Astroworld Statement

“Travis and I are broken and devastated.”

Eight people died and several were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this weekend. This occurred after thousands of fans “began to compress towards the front of the stage,” the Houston fire chief stated.


“People rush the stage whenever Travis comes on,” attendee Madeline Eskins told BuzzFeed News. “They have mosh pits — I’m used to that. This was something completely different. I mean, nothing could’ve prepared me for this.”


“I tried to look at my boyfriend; I couldn’t even turn my head to look at him,” she said. “I told him I needed to get out of there. He was like, ‘We can’t.’ And then I, honestly, I thought I was going to die.”


Travis issued a statement after news broke of the casualties and injuries. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”


“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” Travis wrote.

And today, Kylie Jenner issued a statement too, writing, “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday’s events — and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”


Some people online criticized Travis for continuing the show, despite seemingly being aware of issues and concerns going on in the crowd, although it is still unclear to what extent he knew what was happening.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she continued.


“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”


