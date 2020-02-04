Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are closer than ever, but …

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
What's really going on between Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott?
The parents of Stormi Webster They have been in very friendly terms since their separation at the end of 2019, but fans wonder if they will ever be together again officially. the keeping up with the Kardashians star and the Grammy nominee added fuel to the rumors of reconciliation over the weekend with their reunion at their daughter's star-filled birthday party.
As for the current situation of the celebrity couple, a source tells E! News, "Kylie and Travis are not officially together again, but they are professionals in the joint upbringing of Stormi at this time. Stormi keeps them very close and they are in incredible terms."
"Organizing Stormi's birthday party and everyday life has brought Travis and Kylie closer than ever," the source continues. "They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and they are very happy at the stage they are in now. It has been mentioned many times but they keep up."
"Both really care about each other and there are strong feelings there," the source adds. "It is inevitable that they will be together again. Everyone around them sees the love they share and they think they should give it another chance."
A second source also tells E! News that Kylie and Travis seem "very happy,quot; with the place where things are.
"They get along and breed together every day. They are always together and there is a lot of love between them with Stormi," shares the second source. "It's hard to imagine they won't be together again officially. You can see that they still love each other and want to be close."
"They don't show any PDA, but they are a big part of each other's life," the source tells E! News. "They know all about each other and constantly make themselves laugh."
According to insider information, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, still have separate houses, but he comes "all the time,quot; and when he's not there, "they're always FaceTiming and text messages."
"They are spending more and more time together and really enjoy it," the source shares. "It seems that the next natural step will be to be together again."
Just a few hours ago, Kylie's interview with Harper's bazaar It was published online, in which he talked about his relationship with Travis.
"We have a great relationship. We are like best friends," Kylie shared. "We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."
