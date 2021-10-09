Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Argues Wisconsin Hunting Laws Allowed Him To Carry Weapon During Fatal Shooting

Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, the white thug charged with fatally shooting two people during a protest in Wisconsin last year, argued that hunting laws allowed him to carry the assault-style weapon used to carry out the shootings.

Wisconsin law prohibits anyone under 18 from being armed, but Rittenhouse’s attorneys say the state law only forbids minors to carry short-barreled rifles and shotguns, according to NBC News. With that said, the other prohibitions regarding minors fall under hunting laws, which say children under 12 can’t hunt with guns.

Rittenhouse was 17 on Aug. 25, 2020, when prosecutors say he fatally shot two men and wounded another while carrying an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle at a protest for the police shooting of Jacob Blake. “There appears to be an exception for 17-year-olds,” defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said.

Prosecutors fired back at this legal defense, saying Rittenhouse’s attorneys should also tell the jury what he was “hunting” on the night of the shootings.

“They can submit evidence that the defendant had a certificate to hunt and he was engaged in legal hunting on the streets of Kenosha that night,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied a defense motion to drop the weapons possession charge against Rittenhouse, saying that state statutes were “unclear” and that he wanted to review the laws so he could revisit the matter later.

While the shootings took place in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse traveled there from his home in Antioch, Illinois.

Rittenhouse’s trial is slated to begin Nov. 1. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any updates.

If you’re looking for updates directly sent to your text inbox? Look no further and make sure to hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join! You’ll be happy that you did, Roommates!

The post Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Argues Wisconsin Hunting Laws Allowed Him To Carry Weapon During Fatal Shooting appeared first on The Shade Room.