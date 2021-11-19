Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts For The Deaths Of Protestors In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Roommates, following a few days of deliberations and a highly controversial trial, Kyle Rittenhouse has officially just been found not guilty on all counts for the shooting deaths of two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial for killing two people who were protesting the beating of Jacob Blake by local police officers in August 2020.

Despite being charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide along with four other charges, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has officially been declared not guilty on all counts for the shooting death of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As the verdict was read in the courtroom by the foreman of the 12-person jury, Rittenhouse became overly emotional and started to cry—he further expressed his emotions by collapsing on a chair before embracing his attorney Corey Chirafisi.

Additionally, just before the verdict was announced in court, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder said, “There can’t be any reaction at all, no matter how strongly you may feel and it’s understood that many people do have strong feelings, but we can’t permit any kind of reaction to the verdict.”

Following the verdict, various legal experts explained that now that he has been acquitted on all charges, Kyle Rittenhouse cannot be retried in this case, as the prosecution now has to accept the fact that there is no way that the verdict can be appealed due to double jeopardy.

