Kyle Rittenhouse Bursts Into Tears After Hearing Not Guilty Verdict [VIDEO]

The verdict is in! Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for the fatal shooting of two men and wounding another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. The verdict set the internet ablaze, as supporters and critics shared their thoughts on the ruling.

The verdict was not the only reason Kyle once again went viral, though. People are also talking about his reaction to hearing ‘not guilty’ and the footage of people gathered outside of the courthouse shortly after. Just last week, Kyle broke down into tears while testifying during the trial, and he let the water works fly once again once he was acquitted.

Rittenhouse struggled to keep his composure as a juror revealed the not guilty verdict, ultimately breaking down and falling into the arms of his attorney. Kyle even fell into a chair and was headed to the floor before being helped up by a member of his legal team.

This is not the first time Kyle Rittenhouse had a dramatic reaction during trial. He previously had a break down while explaining his whereabouts and actions leading up to him shooting those three men.

As we previously reported, Kyle was facing charges including felony homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon for killing 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum.

Unfortunately, Kyle will not be answering for these crimes as he cannot be retried in this case.

