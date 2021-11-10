Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down While Describing The Events Leading Up To Kenosha Shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who killed two people and injured another last summer, took the stand to testify in his own defense during his trial. As he explained the events that took place leading up to the fatal shooting, Kyle had an emotional break down, causing the judge to call a recess in the trial.

“I look over my shoulder, and Mr. Rosenbaum was now running from my right side, and I was cornered from…in front of me…There were people right there,” Rittenhouse said as he broke down into tears.

His attorney told him to take deep breathe just before the judge decided to take a break.

As we previously reported, Kyle is facing five felony charges, including felony homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection to the killings of 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. The incident took place during protests in the city of Kenosha after the police gunned down Jacob Blake.

As Kyle described what went down that night, he insisted he was acting in self defense. He alleged he heard people saying threatening messages as he helped those who were wounded during the protest.

Kyle also testified that Joseph Rosenbaum threatened to kill him before he shot him. Kyle claimed Rosenbaum was upset about something and screamed “I’m going to cut your f*cking hearts out” as he walked the streets of Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense has since made a motion for a mistrial, as he maintains his innocence in the case.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he testified.

We’ll keep y’all updated as the trial continues, Roomies.

